'Relentless' off-road bike disorder fears as Sunderland areas see 40% rise in incidents

Calls have been made for worried residents to report incidents of off-road motorcycle disorder amid concerns of “relentless” issues in parts of Sunderland.

Northumbria Police chiefs attending the latest meeting of West Sunderland Area Committee were quizzed over what actions were being taken to tackle nuisance riders in the region.

Figures presented by officers said in the 12 weeks up to August 20, in Barnes, Pallion, Sandhill and St Anne’s wards there were a combined 125 incidents of motorcycle disorder, up 40% from the 89 logged during the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile in Doxford, Silksworth and St Chads there were a total of 44 incidents, up 38% from the 32 recorded last year.

Confiscated bikes which were taken off and crushed.

Inspector Ash Hopper told the meeting the dedicated motorcycle disorder team covering Sunderland and South Tyneside has had some “good results” recently in seizing off-road vehicles, but issues persist.

He said: “It is ongoing, it’s relentless at the moment.

“There is obviously a risk of following bikes when they’re out and about so it is about that preventative work, but also getting residents to give us the information to deal with it.

“It’s about intelligence and getting people to ring in and give us the information as to where the motorcycles are, who’s riding them, descriptions of the bike, descriptions of the persons, and then we use that information to take further action afterwards.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor Martin Haswell said he has been speaking to police about getting extra focus on hotspot areas in the Pallion ward which he represents, adding he has also offered to deliver leaflets to help boost reporting numbers.

Meanwhile Conservative Councillor Antony Mullen, Barnes ward representative, said nuisance riders have been accessing Barnes Park and have also been using the bikes in smashing up bus stops in Durham Road.

Inspector Hopper responded by noting they are aware of people riding around “illegally” on off-road motorbikes who “are committing further offences”.

He added: “We have had a rise in thefts of these vehicles as well, so the ones who are out committing offences on them are normally on stolen bikes.

“Hence we are asking for the information with regards to descriptions of bikes and locations where they’re stored so we can take further action.”

People can report incidents of nuisance motorbike riders to police at https://www.northumbria.police.uk/ as well as by calling 101.

They can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or calling 0800 555 111.