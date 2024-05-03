Reform UK takes second place to Labour in Sunderland mayoral count
Labour has claimed victory in Sunderland in the North East Mayor elections - but the full regional result is yet to be announced.
Former Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness easily topped the poll in Wearside.
But the bigger shock was Reform UK claiming second place, knocking former North of Tyne mayor and Independent candidate Jamie Driscoll into third place, and the Tories into fourth.
Reform candidate Paul Donaghy lost his council seat in Washington South last night, but is planning to stand in the General Election.
The full North East Mayor results announcements are expected shortly.
Sunderland results:
Paul Donaghy (REF) - 11,563 Jamie Driscoll (IND) - 11,009 Andrew Gray (GRN) - 1,802 Aidan King (LD) - 4,727 Kim McGuinness (LAB) - 27,469 Guy Renner Thompson (CON) - 7,037
