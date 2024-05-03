RECAP: Sunderland City Council elections 2024 - how events unfolded on a good night for Labour
LIVE: Sunderland City Council elections 2024
Key Events
- All results for the Sunderland City Council elections are now in
- Labour has claimed gains, with opposition groups facing losses
- Reform UK are hailing success after beating the Tories in most seats, but the party lost its only Sunderland councillor
- Counts will take place on Friday for the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner and North East mayor
Teams are waiting in the counting hall for 10pm to chime
'Not a warm-up for the General Election'
Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) said:
“Over the coming hours and days, it will be tempting to talk about how these local election results influence the national election. However, we must remember that local elections are not a warm-up act for general elections - they are crucial chapters in our democracy. These results will determine the leaders who will serve our communities and make the decisions that directly impact our lives.
“We know that there is declining trust in politicians. Our pre-election polling shows that only 25% of people trust national politicians to act in the best interests of people in their area. It is local politicians that the public trusts nearly twice as much. Against this backdrop, one thing we can and must be able to rely on is the integrity of our elections. It is crucial that we appreciate and support the hardworking staff who ensure the smooth running of our democratic process. There would be no polling day without them.
“So, as the polls close in these local elections, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to all of the electoral staff up and down the country who made today happen. Free and fair elections for all levels of government are the foundations on which democratic society rests.
“Organising polling days is a hugely complex and labour-intensive job, and without the dedication of electoral staff – often under increasingly difficult circumstances – democracy could not function properly. But our gratitude is not enough, and we must do everything we can to make sure that electoral staff are resourced, supported and respected so that they can continue to deliver this essential service.”
Polls closed - voting begins
It’s gone 10pm and polling stations have now closed, with the counting getting under way at the Silksworth Tennis Centre.
NB this is for council seats only, mayoral and crime commissioner counts will take place tomorrow.
As things stand, the council’s Labour Group controls 47 of the 75 seats on the council, and the Sunderland Conservatives are the main opposition party with 13 councillors.
The Wearside Liberal Democrats are the third largest party on the council with 12 councillors, and Reform UK are the smallest opposition party with one councillor.
Labour targets
Labour will be looking to take seats from opposition parties in wards where they had success last year.
This includes the Barnes and St Anne’s wards, which will be defended by incumbent Conservative councillors, as well as Labour and other political parties eyeing an election win in Ryhope.
Key Tory battlegrounds
The Sunderland Conservatives have councillors defending seats across the city in several wards.
This includes St Chad’s ward on the outskirts of Sunderland, the St Michael’s ward covering Ashbrooke and Tunstall and St Peter’s ward, which covers parts of the riverside and Roker.
The Fulwell ward in particular is one to watch with the last remaining Conservative councillor for Fulwell, Michael Hartnack, defending his seat following Lib Dem gains in the area in previous local elections.
Lib Dem seats to watch
Wearside Liberal Democrats are looking to defend seats in Doxford, Hendon, Millfield, Pallion and Sandhill wards.
