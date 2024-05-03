Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) said:

“Over the coming hours and days, it will be tempting to talk about how these local election results influence the national election. However, we must remember that local elections are not a warm-up act for general elections - they are crucial chapters in our democracy. These results will determine the leaders who will serve our communities and make the decisions that directly impact our lives.

“We know that there is declining trust in politicians. Our pre-election polling shows that only 25% of people trust national politicians to act in the best interests of people in their area. It is local politicians that the public trusts nearly twice as much. Against this backdrop, one thing we can and must be able to rely on is the integrity of our elections. It is crucial that we appreciate and support the hardworking staff who ensure the smooth running of our democratic process. There would be no polling day without them.

“So, as the polls close in these local elections, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to all of the electoral staff up and down the country who made today happen. Free and fair elections for all levels of government are the foundations on which democratic society rests.