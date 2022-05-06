Tories ‘threw kitchen sink’ at Sunderland

The Conservatives “threw the kitchen sink” at Sunderland City Council, and still did not manage to gain it from Labour, a Labour MP has said.

Speaking after Labour retained control of the council, Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq told Sky News: “I am delighted to see the Sunderland result, mostly because speaking to MPs who are connected to Sunderland from the Labour Party … and local activists, the Conservatives have thrown the kitchen sink at it.

“I mean, the Prime Minister was there. When you are in Government you only send the Prime Minister to seats that you think you can overturn and change. So the Prime Minister was there on Bank Holiday Monday and we still held it.”