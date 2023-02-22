Sunderland City Council recently lodged an application with its own planning department for the St. Cuthbert’s Methodist Church in the Ryhope area.

This included bulldozing the building, which sits on the junction of Western Hill and Shaftesbury Avenue, and erecting six bungalows with associated “staff hubs”, parking and landscaping.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the city council said the church building, which was constructed in 1964, was in a “poor condition and had been unused for a number of years”.

St. Cuthbert's Methodist Church Ryhope, Sunderland.

New plans aimed to demolish the “dilapidated” church and to “erect a collection of high quality, bespoke housing for use by adult social care of Sunderland City Council”.

According to planning documents, the properties have been designed to house those aged over 55 who require “additional support and care”.

The development would include three specialist three-bedroom bungalows offering “shared supported living”, communal living spaces, en-suite bathrooms, a kitchen, assistive technology and links to two staff hubs.

In addition, the development would include three two-bedroom bungalows with a communal living space, assistive technology, en-suite bathrooms and a kitchen.

St. Cuthbert's Methodist Church Ryhope, Sunderland.

Under the plans, the bungalows would face into a central courtyard area with greenspace located to the periphery of the site being used for private or shared gardens.

Access to the proposed bungalows would also be taken from Shaftesbury Avenue via a shared surface road, with 12 parking spaces available within the site and a turning head to allow vehicles to exit in forward gear.

Those behind the scheme have said a further seven spaces could be possible along Western Hill for “informal visitor parking”.

The design and access statement adds: “The six dwellings have been carefully designed to compliment and reflect the existing streetscape, while also introducing quality contemporary architecture that strives to create a shared community for vulnerable people to thrive.”

St. Cuthbert's Methodist Church Ryhope, Sunderland.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by March 31, 2023.