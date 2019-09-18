Questions raised after Sunderland Commonwealth Games bid missing from key document on city's future

Sunderland Civic Centre

City leaders revealed their aspiration to host the international sporting contest in March when they unveiled their ‘City Plan’ for 2019-2030.

But they have now admitted they may have to scale back their aspirations after realising they were unlikely to attract the contest before the end of the period covered by the document.

“Particularly in later years the content of the plan is likely to change, it’s aspirational in some areas but less so in others,” said Jon Beaney, the council’s associate lead for organisational strategy.

“Looking at the time scales for the Commonwealth Game, we’re now more into the 2030s or 2040s – I think we would have had to apply two or three years ago to get it by 2030.”

When council leader Graeme Miller announced his plans to put Sunderland forward as a potential host city he admitted the 2034 edition of the four-yearly competition was the earliest Wearside was likely to be awarded it.

The proposal was included in the draft of the City Plan presented to Sunderland City Council’s Scrutiny Co-ordinating Committee in March.

But at a meeting of the same panel on September 12 it was among several policies which had either been altered or ‘disappeared’ from the latest version of the document.

Criticism of the plan was led by Coun Niall Hodson, leader of the council’s opposition Liberal Democrat group, who also highlighted changes to statements on reducing obesity and alcohol abuse.

Coun Hodson said: “The comments from the committee have not changed the report as it stands, my concerns is the scrutiny engagement has not has any impact or changed this document.

“I’m not happy with the process or the amount of information this scrutiny committee is being given and personally I don’t think this can be voted on in council fairly.”

Coun Hodson was backed by Conservative councillors, including Coun Bob Francis, who said the panel needed ‘background detail and the causes of why changes have to be made’.

Following debate, the committee agreed to request the council’s ruling cabinet put the brakes on plans to have the latest draft approved by a meeting of the full city council.