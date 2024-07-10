Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Council has remained tight-lipped over future proposals to name the new Wear footbridge, but has indicated that the public will be involved.

Works are already underway to construct the high-level bridge linking two key regeneration sites, the former Vaux site at Riverside Sunderland and the Sheepfolds area.

VolkerStevin is responsible for designing and building the £31million ‘smart bridge’ pedestrian and cyclist crossing, which is expected to be completed in summer 2025.

As work forges ahead on the major infrastructure project, questions have been raised about how the new bridge will be named, and how the public will be involved.

Artist impression of how proposed Wear footbridge could look

The last time a major bridge was built over the River Wear it was named the Northern Spire following a week-long public vote, and members of the community were asked to choose their favourite from a list of three names.

The list of possible names had previously been agreed by an independent panel, composed of “members of the Sunderland community and business fraternity”, according to a previous council statement.

At a recent meeting of Sunderland City Council, the city’s opposition Liberal Democrats launched a debate on how the new Wear footbridge would be named.

The motion asked the council’s chief executive to liaise with council political leaders to “agree a mechanism” to allow the public to “submit suggestions for names for the new bridge”, as well as “appointing an independent panel to produce a shortlist of suggested names”.

It was also suggested that the shortlist should be put to an “advisory vote of residents of the City of Sunderland”.

Lib Dem councillor Martin Haswell, in a speech at the council meeting on June 19, 2024, said the bridge’s name could pay tribute to cultural figures with links to Sunderland.

This included the bridge potentially being named after author Lewis Carroll, “Carroll’s Crossing”, after Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, “Sweet Dreams Bridge”, or after author Ida Cook “Ida’s Lane”.

Other suggestions included the bridge recognising the city’s football club, with name suggestions ranging from the “Bridge of Light” to “A Bridge Supreme”.

Cllr Haswell said that the bridge’s name should avoid being “bland or corporate” and should instead be “interesting and lasting with relevance to the people of Sunderland”.

Cllr Haswell added: “Let’s give the people of Sunderland a say, let them submit their names and vote and unleash their creativity”.

Labour council bosses indicated they were originally going to support the motion, however, this support was withdrawn later in the council meeting.

The change followed a row over Liberal Democrat councillor Niall Hodson’s comments at the meeting about Paul Watson Way, a street near the Northern Spire named after former city council leader Cllr Paul Watson.

Councillor Michael Mordey, Labour council leader, said the council already had a “process in place” for the naming of bridges and that the Lib Dem suggestions for names for the Wear footbridge “undermined” this process.

Cllr Mordey told the meeting: “We have a process in place that we went through with the Northern Spire and that still stands, this motion is moot”.

After the council meeting, Sunderland City Council was approached for comment on the process that will be followed for naming the new bridge connecting Riverside Sunderland and the Sheepfolds.

City development chiefs said the council had a “track record for involving our communities in naming new bridges”, including the Northern Spire.

However, the council said full details of the process for naming the new Wear footbridge would be shared as the bridge gets “nearer to its completion date”.

Peter McIntyre, executive director of city development at Sunderland City Council, said: “The new Wear footbridge will be a spectacular addition to Sunderland’s changing cityscape and a key element of the Riverside Sunderland regeneration site that spans both sides of the Wear.

“The bridge will improve connectivity between the city centre and the Stadium of Light, enhancing the visitor experience on matchdays and for large concerts and events.

“It will also help to unlock development in the Sheepfolds neighbourhood, where a community of 500 high-quality sustainable new homes will enhance the city centre housing offer.

“The footbridge will include the delivery of critical infrastructure that will support the roll-out of the city’s high-speed fibre, 5G WiFi, and low carbon energy networks and will see the preservation and enhancement of the riverside embankments and public realm within Riverside Park.

“As a city, we have a track record for involving our communities in naming new bridges.

“More than 10,000 members of the public helped us choose the name for the new Northern Spire bridge in 2017.