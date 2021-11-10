'Quality new homes' planned for Sunderland

Land off Hudson Road, Hendon, Sunderland. Picture Google Maps

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a parcel of land off Hudson Road in the Hendon ward.

The plans, from applicant MCC Homes, aim to redevelop the vacant brownfield site to make way for 16 one-bed bungalows.

A planning application states the development would provide social housing for older people within the city.

According to a design and access statement submitted with the plans, registered provider Sunderland City Council is involved with the scheme and is expected to purchase the units.

The design and access statement reads: “The nature of the site has dictated a terrace in keeping with surrounding properties and the original houses that would have been on the site.

“The gardens and parking will be to the rear. Careful consideration has been taken with regards to overlooking of the new properties to that of the existing so that the proposal will have a minimal impact on the privacy of the existing residents.”

The plans for the accessible bungalows aim to “provide an opportunity for new housing provision in Sunderland to meet both local and countrywide needs.”

Although off street parking would be provided to the rear of the bungalows, no dedicated visitor parking has been proposed.

The design and access statement adds: “As well as providing quality new homes, this development will provide economic benefits to the area with construction jobs and will also support additional business to local firms.”