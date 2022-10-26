Puppy warning issued in Sunderland after increase in illegally imported dogs into the UK

Officers at the Sunderland Regulatory Service say they have seen an increase in cases of illegally imported puppies having to be put in quarantine as part of emergency public and animal health measures.

Sunderland City Council chiefs said dog owners who purchase an illegally imported puppy face significant costs as they are left paying for quarantine at an approved kennel, and any vet fees for things like vaccinations.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, deputy council leader and Cabinet Member for Clean and Green City, said: said: “People may be attracted to imported animals because they are cheaper, because they think they are helping to rescue an animal from poor conditions, or they may simply be unaware of the risks, but many of the dogs who are illegally imported into the UK have started their lives in appalling conditions on puppy farms, where their health and welfare come second to money and profits.

Council chiefs have issued a warning over illegally imported puppies.

“I would urge anyone who is looking to buy a puppy to make sure you research the seller thoroughly, and only buy from a reputable and licensed breeder or rehoming centre.

"We want to raise awareness of this issue to protect dogs from unnecessary suffering and protect the public from falling victim to greedy criminals who are trying to cash in on these dogs’ value.

“Don’t be caught out, carefully consider the risks and seek to buy or adopt a dog in the UK for peace of mind that your new pet is off to the right start.”

This does not only apply to animals that have been smuggled into the UK, but also animals which do not meet import requirements and need to be quarantined under anti-rabies legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Rowntree said diseased animals can cause health risks to humans, especially dogs imported from countries with high incidents of rabies.

A dog may only enter the UK if:

:: It has been micro-chipped

:: It has a pet passport or third-country official veterinary certificate

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: Has been vaccinated against rabies

:: It has received a tapeworm treatment

Dogs who do not meet the import requirements may be put into quarantine for up to four months, at the new owner’s expense, or be refused entry.

The Government this week announced a new ‘approved importer’s scheme’ for pet imports from currently higher risk countries. It is being introduced to replace the temporary ban on commercial imports, including rescue animals, from Belarus, Poland, Romania and Ukraine, and allow for safer movements to resume.

Advertisement Hide Ad