£8.3million highways maintenance programme approved for Sunderland's roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 180 Sunderland highways maintenance projects have received the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors backed the schemes at a meeting this week (March 14, 2024), with highways maintenance projects scheduled for the next 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The projects have been prepared following community consultation with councillors and residents, condition assessments and surveys, as well as studies looking at traffic volumes or accident analysis where necessary.

Images of highways works. Credit: Sunderland City Council

An overall budget of £8.3 million has been allocated for maintenance works for the 2024/25 financial year.

It includes a grant from the Department for Transport of £525,000 from the ‘Network North – Highway Maintenance’ fund, which is funding transferred from the cancelled HS2 project and distributed to councils.

Alongside scheme design and works from the council, the majority of the road resurfacing will be completed by specialist contractors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the projects are listed in a cabinet report prepared for city leaders and published on Sunderland City Council’s website.

Planned maintenance includes stretches of the city’s key routes and junctions, such as resurfacing on the A1018 St Nazaire Way and Stockton Road, stretches of the A690 Durham Road in Millfield, the A183 Whitburn Bents Road in Fulwell, the A182 Washington Highway and the A182 in Mill Terrace and Newbottle.

Projects delayed last year because of poor weather or contractor issues are also being re-scheduled and programmed for completion.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Dynamic City, welcomed the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Johnston said: “It’s an ongoing task for the council to look very carefully at where it’s necessary to maintain and invest in our highways and transport links, especially in the current economic circumstances.

“To help identify where works are necessary, we look at a lot of factors from road surface conditions and how much traffic there is, to consultation and feedback from residents, councillors, and other highways users.

“As we look to this maintenance and investment in helping to keep the city moving, we are continuing to press and lobby the Government for more sustainable investment in our highways and transport networks.”

Bridges and structural works for the next year include Harbour View Bridge maintenance as part of the Dame Dorothy Street cycleway scheme, the A1018 Newcastle Road Bridge over rail and Metro tracks, and a third phase of works at the A182 Chartershaugh and Bonemill Lane bridges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to cabinet noted that the bridge schemes had been “prioritised based on condition, the time since the last major maintenance was undertaken and the road classification”.

Cllr Johnston added: “The city’s highway network and structural assets are integral to economic development and provide access to employment, education and other key services.