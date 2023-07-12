£25,000 funding to help tackle sticky problem of chewing gum on streets of Sunderland

Sunderland's streets are set to be that little bit cleaner after a £25,000 from the 'Chewing Gum Task Force'.

Sunderland City Council is one of 56 local authorities across the country to have successfully applied to the fund, administered by charity Keep Britain Tidy, to help clean up chewing gum and reduce gum littering.

Picture issued by Sunderland City Council, which has one £25,000 funding to help tackle gum on streets.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Clean, Green City, Cllr Claire Rowntree, said: “We are pleased to have been granted funding to tackle the problem of chewing gum on the city’s streets for a second year. This is the second year running that we have received the funding so this will allow us to continue work to clean up our streets.

“Residents tell us that they want to live in a clean and green city, so tackling the problem of littering our streets is a priority for us.”

Established by Defra and run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, the Chewing Gum Task Force Grant Scheme is open to councils across the UK who wish to clean up gum in their local areas and invest in long-term behaviour change to prevent gum from being dropped in the first place.

The Task Force is funded by major gum manufacturers including Mars Wrigley and Perfetti Van Melle, with the investment spread over five years. This year the selected councils will receive funding totalling more than £1.2million.

Monitoring and evaluation carried out by Behaviour Change has shown that in areas that benefitted last year a reduced rate of gum littering is still being observed six months after clean-up and the installation of prevention materials.

Estimates suggest the annual clean-up cost of chewing gum for councils in the UK is around £7million and, according to Keep Britain Tidy, around 77% of England’s streets and 99% of retail sites are stained with gum.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “Littering blights our communities, spoils our countryside, harms our wildlife and wastes taxpayers’ money when cleaning it up. That’s why we’re working with gum producers to tackle chewing gum stains.

“After the success of the first round of funding, this next slice will give councils further support to clean up our towns and cities.”

In its first year the task force awarded 44 grants worth a total of £1.2 million, benefitting 53 councils who were able to clean an estimated 2.5km2 of pavement, an area larger than 467 football pitches.

By combining targeted street cleaning with specially designed signage to encourage people to bin their gum, participating councils achieved reductions in gum littering of up to 80% in the first two months.”

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, said: “Chewing gum litter is highly visible on our high streets and is both difficult and expensive to clean up, so the support for councils provided by the Chewing Gum Task Force and the gum manufacturers is very welcome.