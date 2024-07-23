£100 shopping trolley fines to be introduced at four Sunderland supermarkets under new powers
Sunderland City Council first introduced a crackdown to tackle the blight of abandoned shopping trolleys in certain parts of Washington in 2021, under its Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).
It came after people in the area expressed dismay at the number of abandoned trolleys littering the community.
A total of 23 fixed penalty notices have been issued since the ban was implemented, with three people prosecuted three people for the offence of removing a shopping trolley from a retailer's premises.
The council has now been given the go ahead to extend the ban zones under the renewal of its PSPO for 2024.
Restrictions, identical to those already in place in Washington, will begin in August for the following stores:
- Morrisons Seaburn, Whitburn Rd, Seaburn, Sunderland SR6 8AA
- Asda Grangetown, Industrial Estate, Leechmere Rd, Sunderland SR2 9TT
- Tesco & Sunderland Retail Park Newcastle Road, Roker, Sunderland SR6 0DA
- LIDL, Roker Ave, Roker, Sunderland SR6 0BN
Warning signs will go up ahead of enforcement beginning at the end of August.
Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero at Sunderland City Council, said: "We know what a nuisance abandoned shopping trolleys can be for our communities. They often end up being abandoned at the side of the road where they can be a real danger to motorists and pedestrians.
"We've also seen trolleys dumped in children's play areas where they could lead to children being injured and in green spaces where they can be a danger to wildlife.
"So after taking enforcement action against a number of people for taking trolleys off retailers land in Washington in the last three years, we are now expanding the scheme to more parts of the city.
"I'd also urge anyone who comes across an abandoned trolley to report it to either the retailer, the trolley collection service Trolleywise, or in the case if Asda shopping trolleys to Collex, so that it can be collected.”
The latest areas have been chosen on the basis of local knowledge and liaising with officers in Environmental Services who often come across abandoned trolleys in their daily work.
A spokesperson for Morrisons said: "We know that trolley abandonment is an important concern for our customers and so we're pleased to be working with Sunderland City Council to tackle this issue in the local area. We believe the initiative will have a positive impact and are looking at how we can roll this out further to support more local communities."
Anyone who finds an abandoned trolley can report it by:
- Reporting it to the retailer direct
- Reporting it to Trolleywise online at: TrolleyWise | Retrieving & Returning Abandoned Shopping Trolleys | Wanzl
Trolleywise currently collect from the following retailers:
- Tesco
- Sainsbury’s
- Morrisons
- Iceland
- Lidl
- B&Q
- M and S
- Home Bargains
- Dunelm
Abandoned Asda trolleys can be reported to Collex:
- Report via email at [email protected]
- Report via the free Collex app, also available for Apple and Android devices
