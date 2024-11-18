Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pocket-friendly £1 fares are to stay for adult bus, Metro and Ferry passengers aged under-21 under plans to tackle poverty among children and young people in the North East.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness will today announce a multi-million pound package reaching across schools, employment and transport fares.

The announcement comes ahead of the region’s first Child Poverty Summit, where the Mayor is expected to confirm:

:: Extending the £1 fare for people aged 21 and under on bus, Metro and Ferry services next year, with hopes to keep it until 2028

:: £50million to help 13,5000 people who face barriers due to health and disability, to find and stay in work.

:: Free after school clubs and learning sessions.

:: ‘Baby boxes’ to help give children the best start in life.

The Mayor will outline her vision in a keynote speech at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland to more than 300 delegates from business, the voluntary sector and public organisations engaged in the fight against child poverty. “Today marks a major step forward in our fight against child poverty and making the North East the home of real opportunity,” she said.

“For too long, our destiny – and those of families in our region – has been set by Westminster and Whitehall making decisions on our behalf, and the abject failure of markets to bring opportunity, jobs and investment we know people need.

“The North East has had the unwelcome tag of the highest child poverty rates for the past 25 years. Now we say: enough is enough. We’re making progress to help families and young people in the here and now, and putting in the foundations to help the next generation of families - the infrastructure of opportunity.

“Our measures will help people find work, cut the cost of travel and ensure children have the very best start in life.”

The summit brings regional leaders together to develop the work of the Child Poverty Reduction Unit, announced by the Mayor and the North East Combined Authority Cabinet in September 2024.

The Mayor said she will extend an invitation to the private, public and voluntary sectors to play their part in shaping the Unit’s work, and developing the North East’s strategy to tackle child poverty.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council and Cabinet Member for Education, Inclusion and Skills at the North East Combined Authority, said: “There are staggering levels of child poverty within our region, and it is impossible not to feel emotional when you hear the conditions that many of our families are living in.

“While there is a huge amount of work going on to alleviate poverty across the North East, instead of dealing with the effects of poverty, we need to stop people being in poverty in the first place.

“The measures outlined by Mayor McGuinness today are just the start, most of the levers to action real change are still in the control of central government and we will continue to fight for our region. Together, we can address child poverty, we need change and quickly.

“It feels like a moment we need to harness, we have a government task force, a regional Child Poverty Reduction Unit and Child Poverty strategies in progress locally, regionally, and nationally.

“The time is now for everyone to make a difference, to have the bravery and courage to tackle child poverty so that we can break the cycle and improve outcomes for our young people.”