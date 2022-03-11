Praise for ‘Wear Here 4 You’ bus after service helps 1,320 children and young people in Sunderland

‘Wear Here 4 You’ bus.

The ‘Wear Here 4 You’ bus launched in October last year, visiting schools and communities in Sunderland to help provide support and advice to young people.

The bus is a partnership effort involving Together for Children, Northumbria Police, Youth Consortium, health organisations and others, aiming to help ensure young people have healthy, happy lives, and are not left behind.

Staff on the bus provide support on topics such as bullying, online safety, mental health, sexual health, drug and alcohol issues and careers advice.

Jane Wheeler, early help service manager at Together for Children, told councillors in Sunderland the 12 month bus pilot scheme is already proving to be a hit with many young people.

She said: “This is not a youth bus, it’s a prevention bus, it’s not specifically for young people, it’s for children, young people and their family and carers, so we’re using it in lots of different ways.

“The bus offers a recognisable point of information, support and contact for our children, young people and their families and it will engage with children and young people on matters that affect them.

“Hopefully it will support the relationships that they have with adults, especially around trusted adults.”

The comments were made at the latest city council children, education and skills scrutiny committee.

The bus was initially used as a hub in some wards as part of the holiday activities and food programme last summer, before an agreement was secured for the 12 month “Wear Here 4 You” pilot.

Since its launch in October, the bus has been used to deliver 10 sessions in schools, reaching 1,320 children and young people.

A total of 10 sessions have been offered in Park Lane, with 473 young people attending, while three sessions have been held in each of Washington and Hetton, which have also engaged with more than 150 children.

Ms Wheeler added feedback has included the bus being a “safe space”, with young people welcoming information on training and employment opportunities and requesting when the service would be returning.

Moving forward staff are looking at where in the city the bus could visit, as well as looking at opportunities to ensure a consistent staff team for the bus, to help build relationships.

Councillors at the meeting also praised the work of everyone involved, adding they hope it continues.

Cllr Paul Gibson said: “It’s a great service that’s taking things for the children in a very sensitive and proactive way, with good results.”

People can visit https://twitter.com/tfcyouthvoice to see where the bus is going next.

