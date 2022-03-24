Policing plan to tackle 'soul-destroying' antisocial behaviour in Sunderland

A motion was put forward by Labour councillors to Sunderland City Council calling for the authority to support residents by working with Northumbria Police, noting the force’s budget has been “slashed” since 2010/11.

The council will look to support a “permanent police presence” across the Sunderland area, as well as expanding the SARA project, based in Southwick.

The issue was discussed at a meeting in City Hall.

They will also review how police support can be provided through increased surveillance of antisocial behaviour hotspots via more CCTV, use of drone technology and dedicated mobile traffic units.

An annual ‘Respect Plan’ for the city will also be produced, detailing how the council and its partners will work collaboratively to tackle crime.

The motion was passed following an amendment from the Liberal Democrat group, which included inviting the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) annually to attend a full council meeting to give a report.

The amendment also included ensuring links are developed between police and schools/youth clubs, and they liaise with parents and guardians of children “at risk of adopting criminal lifestyles” to help prevent the later life impacts.

Councillor Paul Stewart, council cabinet secretary, speaking at a full council meeting, said Northumbria has been the “hardest hit” of any police force by cuts in England and Wales.

He said: “Living in parts of the community must be soul-destroying with the ongoing and relentless low level antisocial behaviour and the impact that has on a person’s quality of life.

“It’s no surprise that after all these years of austerity police struggle to cope with demands placed on them.

“This amended motion gives the council a list of key issues and key activities raised by residents that as a council we should be looking to support.”

The initial motion noted Northumbria Police “no longer has the resources to achieve all expectations” after having its budget cut by “31% between 2010/11 and 2018/19”.

They added despite the “the recent change of heart by Government to fund additional police officers”, the force still continues to have a shortfall in numbers.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Martin Haswell, who proposed the amendment, said it is important they continue working with schools and parents of young people following a drop in the activity due to Covid-19.

He said: “We feel that if we are really, really focusing on achieving greater outcomes for policing, we should refocus on what the council did do very well, and can do very well again.”

He added Newcastle City Council already gets a similar report as is being requested from the Northumbria PCC, and asked the question why is Sunderland “treated second best”.

Conservative Councillor Pam Mann said it was “disappointing” the initial Labour motion included “excuses and finger pointing” at the national Government.

She added: “I don’t think there is any councillor in this city who wouldn’t want to see a greater policing outcome for our residents and our city.”

A Conservative amendment to the motion was also initially put forward, however Cllr Henry Trueman, mayor of Sunderland and meeting chair, ruled it was “too far and too wide ranging and actually changed” the original motion.

