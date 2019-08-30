Plans to turn old train carriages into 'glamping pod' village near Beamish Museum
Plans for a ‘glamping pod’ village near Beamish Museum have been submitted to Durham County Council.
If approved, the site – which sits west of the Durham Motor Services garage, on New Road – will house six glamping pods and a small car park.
According to planning documents, the holiday accommodation will also have a unique heritage twist.
This includes the pods being constructed from refurbished and repurposed rail carriages – supported by railway sleepers rested into the ground.
Developers aim to offer water/electricity supply to the pods alongside wood burning stove heating.
Early plans for the site include a pond, a cycle store and a site entrance/ access track off New Road.
The glamping village is also expected to create two part-time jobs.
A final decision is expected by October 17.
The applicant is listed as Mr P Johnson with the agent listed as Andrew Moss of Ward Hadaway Solicitors.