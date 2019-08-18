Plans to open new bar in former Seaham fruit shop
A former fruit shop in a Seaham shopping district could reopen as a bar under new plans.
A planning application has been submitted to Durham County Council for the premises in 51 Church Street.
The building sits in a conservation area which was initially designated in 1997 and amended in 2007.
It is believed to have been used as a shop since its construction.
In a heritage statement submitted to the council’s planning authority, applicants have set out a raft of works to transform the space.
This includes a new shop front with timber and reclaimed brickwork and works to provide an extra toilet and new staircase.
Planned signage will also be “more traditional and subtle” with minimal use of external lighting.
The heritage statement adds: “These changes will be a large improvement to the existing building and will ensure that it does not fall into further disrepair.
“None of the proposed works will have any detrimental effect on the building, the terrace, the streetscape, nor to the conservation area generally.”
A noise assessment also outlines measures to reduce disruption to neighbours and the public.
This includes low noise / silent type ventilation equipment, time limits on deliveries, signage encouraging customers to keep quiet and no tables and chairs outside the premises.
A final decision on the bar plans is expected by Tuesday, October 8 following a round of council consultation.
Comments can be made in writing until Tuesday, September 3.
For more information or to have your say, visit publicaccess.durham.gov.uk/online-applications and search planning ref: DM/19/01690/FPA