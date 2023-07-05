Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Hendon Jama Mosque Islamic Society in Salisbury Street.

According to a covering letter submitted to council planning officials, the terraced property has been operating as a mosque since the site was bought in the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was originally two separate properties which were later joined together, with new plans aiming to “increase internal spaces to allow for more worshippers”.

Hendon Jama Mosque Islamic Society at Salisbury Street, Hendon. Picture: Google Maps

Fresh plans for the site include a proposed two-storey rear extension, a single-storey rear/side extension and a ‘minaret’, or tower structure, on the front corner of the building.

The addition of the minaret aims to provide a “symbolic identity and a reflection of the Muslim community who are living [in] local surroundings”.

The covering letter continues: “In our proposal we tried to maintain the original characteristics of the building all-around in our design, except white rendering and curtain glazing [sic] which may add a little touch of modern look [to] our proposal without disturbing any existing height, form, and type of its original building”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme also said that using “curtain glazing at the back facade of the property” would help “save energy and contribute to reducing carbon emissions as much [as] possible”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by August 28, 2023.