Plans to demolish Sunderland petrol station to build new KFC drive-thru

Another KFC branch is planned for Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently validated plans for the Barnes Service Station off Durham Road in the St Michael’s ward.

The site, near Barnes Park, is currently occupied by a petrol filling station and a Spar convenience store.

Under new plans from applicant Euro Garages Ltd, validated by the council on February 16, 2022, the site could be flattened and re-purposed as a drive-thru restaurant.

Barnes Service Station, Durham Road, Sunderland Picture: Google Maps

This would be single-storey and positioned within the western half of the site, with a one-way traffic system and parking bays for customers and deliveries, as well as electric vehicle charging bays.

Floor and elevation plans, entitled ‘KFC building plan and elevation’, show the development will offer both drive-thru facilities and an indoor seating area for customers.

An application form states the new development would create 50 new jobs, split between full-time and part-time roles.

A planning, design and access statement prepared for the applicant also makes a case for the new development, noting its sustainable location near major roads and public transport links.

The statement reads: “The existing building is of no architectural merit and is of a dated, run down appearance.

“The application presents an opportunity for regeneration and to secure its replacement into something far more attractive and sustainable.

“The proposed building is contemporary and through enhancing landscaping across the site, the proposal will significantly improve the site’s appearance.

“The site will appear far more open and green once the canopy has been removed and the landscaping has been put in place, thereby increasing the site’s visual amenity.”

The planning, design and access statement goes on to say: “The application seeks to provide new, high quality development on previously developed land, in a highly sustainable location bringing with it significant social, economic and environmental benefits for the area.”

A decision on the application is expected to be made in coming months, following a period of council consultation.

For more on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/00399/FUL

