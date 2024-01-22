Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to convert city student flats into a supported accommodation scheme have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Rectory Lodge, off Tunstall Road, in the city’s St Michael’s ward.

The building forms part of a site linked to applicant and support provider Sterling Care Solutions Group Limited.

According to its website, the company supports people with “cognitive impairment, dementia and mental health problems” and operates sites in both Birmingham and Sunderland.

The website adds it provides both accommodation and wrap-around support to help maintain a tenancy, and to “encourage people to live as independently as possible”.

New plans apply to a large building in Sunderland which has been used as student accommodation before sitting vacant for several years, according to a submitted planning application.

A statement provided in the planning application confirms no external changes are proposed to the building, with the site being “used for a different purpose only”.

The planning application adds: “The current accommodation is used for student accommodation, the proposed development is to use the building for supported accommodation.

“The building will occupy 13 residents across three floors. Each licensee will have low-level support needs and require a minimal amount of oversight each week to maintain a licence.

“Some residents may require CQC-regulated services such as medication administration or personal care support.

“The building will have 13 licensees, a manager’s office, storage and a staff room”.

The planning application adds that five full-time and five part-time employees are proposed for the development.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of March 11, 2024.