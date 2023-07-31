Plans submitted to demolish and rebuild Whitemare Pool Service Station site

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the petrol station off Leam Lane, near the Whitemare Pool Travelodge.

Plans include demolishing and removing the existing sales building and forecourt, including the canopy, pumps and underground tanks, and redeveloping the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans, if approved, would see a larger sales building and new forecourt for domestic and HGV use, as well as new underground fuel tanks and an increase in refuelling positions.

Whitemare Pool Filling Station, Leam Lane, South Tyneside. Picture: Google Maps

Other proposed works include an eight-bay electric vehicle charging (EVC) hub and the provision of formal car parking spaces near the sales building, including an accessible space close to the store entrance.

Plans have been submitted to the council by applicant Shell Oil UK Products Limited along with a covering letter making a case for the redevelopment.

Those behind the scheme stated the site was “in need of upgrade to meet the evolving needs of motorists” which includes the demand for electric vehicle charging facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement submitted to council officials noted that the new sales building, with 130sqm additional space, would create improved facilities for customers and staff.

It was also argued that the “modernisation” of the site would “create further job opportunities” for local residents with flexible working hours, as well as job creation during the construction phase.

The planning statement adds: “It is important that adequate facilities are provided for road users to ensure that their basic needs are met.

“The provision of updated facilities will better meet the needs of those travelling on the strategic highway network and provide them with the facilities they would expect from a modern service station facility including EVC facilities which are actively supported at all levels of governanceand will assist in the goals to decrease CO2 emissions and improving air quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As noted above, enhanced sales buildings are becoming a more and moreimportant part of service stations meeting the needs of road users.

“Whilst the offer will continue to [be] broadly as existing, the environment internally will be significantly improved and enhanced in line with customer requirements and expectations including the provision of improved toileting facilities (male, female and accessible)”.

Vehicle access arrangements to the site from Leam Lane would also remain unchanged as part of the plans.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments can be made on the plans until August 16, 2023, via South Tyneside council’s planning portal website.