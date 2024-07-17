Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for student accommodation above a new restaurant in Sunderland city centre have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 15 Waterloo Place, which sits on the corner with Blandford Street and near the city’s central rail station.

The corner retail unit was formerly occupied by the Herbert Brown jewellery shop and in recent years, several attempts have been made to convert the building’s upper floors into residential accommodation.

New plans, submitted this month (July, 2024), aim to change the use of the building’s first and second floors to five studio apartments and one self-contained apartment, along with a separate laundry room.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials provides more details on the scheme, which aims to provide a residential use “suitable for student accommodation”.

The design and access statement notes the “upper floors are vacant” and that a “number of surrounding buildings have had the upper floors converted to residential mainly to meet demand from the student market”.

The design and access statement adds: “Originally the client looked to provide a first floor karaoke space with residential apartments to the second floor.

“This has been reviewed to provide full residential to the upper floors as more in keeping with the surrounding properties and to avoid any potential noise issues to surrounding residents.

“While self-contained apartments have been considered it is felt there is better demand for student accommodation within this area of the city centre.

“All accommodation has been designed to have access to windows to provide amenity and natural light.

“An acoustic report has been prepared and attached to this application, the recommendation will be implemented”.

It was noted that the development would house six people by providing a single one-bedroom apartment and five one-person studio apartments with en-suites.

Those behind the scheme said that “each unit would have its own cooking facilities and shower room” and space for a double bed, along with a study area.

Plans also proposed an enclosed bin store to the rear of the property for both the commercial ground floor use and upper floor apartments, however applicants confirmed “ground floor space is not available to provide cycle storage”.

The design and access statement added: “The proposed conversion will provide additional student accommodation which the local council and Sunderland University have identified is required within the city centre.

“The building is in [a] very sustainable location. Bringing back into use the upper floors is in keeping with surrounding properties and council policy helping to provide a dynamic more vibrant city centre, with 24-hour occupation [also] providing a more secure environment”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of September 5, 2024.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01372/FUL