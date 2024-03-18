Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new ‘self-storage’ business on the outskirts of Sunderland have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for land at Halliwell Street, near Brinkburn Crescent, in the Houghton ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Linton DMC has applied for permission to change the use of the site to a self-storage facility, with the siting of up to 71 shipping containers.

Self-storage facility planned at land at Halliwell Street, Houghton. Picture: Google Maps

Plans also include the installation of lighting columns, CCTV and landscaping.

The planning bid has been submitted with a number of supporting documents and states the land was last used as a storage depot for Northern Gas Networks.

A planning statement submitted to council officials claims the self-storage business represents a “sustainable development” and would be used for “general self-storage purposes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that the single-storey storage containers would be painted dark green to “reduce their visual impact” and “rented out to domestic in the main and, possibly, some commercial customers as required”.

Other works at the site include nine lighting columns, each fitted with inward-looking CCTV security cameras, around the perimeter of the site.

The planning statement adds: “In terms of vehicle trips, it will be appreciated that the layout of the site assumes that trips will be made by private car and/or small commercial vehicles such as transits, rather than any HGV traffic.

“By the very nature of such storage facilities, trip generation is light, the storage facilities being mainly used to act as long-term storage for domestic overflow from the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is accepted that some light commercial storage activity might generate more frequent trips, but this is anticipated to be by exception, not the normal pattern, this type of storage being more suited to individual needs”.

Applicants added that between two and four people would be employed at the site, if the plans were approved.

A decision on the application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of May 2, 2024.