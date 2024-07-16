Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new roof and maintenance improvements at a Sunderland social club have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Derwenthurst Club at The Village in Ryhope.

According to its social media page, the social club offers a range of facilities including a large function room available for hire, snooker room and beer garden.

New plans have proposed works to the main building at the property, including replacing the existing pitched roof coverings, and installing black uPVC fascia and guttering to the front and rear elevations, including new downpipes.

Derwenthurst Club, Ryhope, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

An application form from Derwenthurst (Ryhope) Club Ltd states the existing roof is “approximately 100 years old”.

It was noted that scaffolding would be erected to the front, rear and both gable areas of the property to allow works to take place, subject to planning approval.

A heritage statement submitted to council officials notes the property is located in the Ryhope Village Conservation Area.

However, it was argued that there would be “minimal impact upon the architectural character of the asset or its broader setting” as a result of the works.

The heritage statement adds: “The proposed works generally comprise the stripping and replacement of the existing natural slate pitched roof coverings.

“The existing slates are of Welsh origin, and it is proposed that these be replaced with slate of an imported Spanish origin.

“All works are considered necessary in order to assist in the long-term maintenance and upkeep of the building, all ensuring the future sustainability of the asset”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of August 19, 2024.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00220/FUL