Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 1-2 Percy Terrace in the Penshaw area.

New plans for the Percy Terrace site aim to change its use to make way for an office furniture company with storage and office space.

1-2 Percy Terrace in Penshaw area (September, 2023)

The plans also include the proposed installation of a roller shutter door to the rear of the property for deliveries and replacement windows to the ground floor and first floor.

A supporting statement submitted with the scheme states ground floor windows would be upgraded with clear glass looking into an office/showroom area.

Meanwhile upper floor windows, which are currently covered with boards, would be replaced with white uPVC double glazed windows in the same style as the neighbouring property.

It was noted that the window changes were needed to replace ageing timber frames and to “improve energy efficiency and security”.

Those behind the scheme added the development would be “unobtrusive” and would “improve the look” of the building and the street.

A planning application submitted to council officials said the development would create three full-time and two part-time jobs.

Applicants also stated there would be a maximum of three deliveries per week “always on weekdays and during normal working hours (9am – 5pm)”.

A decision on the planning application is expected once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 27, 2023.