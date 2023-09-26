Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the base of Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Limited on Wearside.

Nissan manufactures hundreds of thousands of motor vehicles every year at the site, which is situated between Sunderland and Washington.

Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK. Picture Google Maps

Nissan’s plant extends over a large area and includes a number of manufacturing buildings, plant and machinery installations, internal access roads and open vehicle storage areas.

New plans propose an extension of the vehicle manufacturing plant for storage purposes and associated works.

The development includes two modular warehouse buildings and is proposed on part of the existing employee car park which runs along the eastern edge of the complex.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the new buildings are being proposed to meet a “pressing requirement for additional storage”.

The design and access statement continues: “Nissan is committed to maintaining a modern and efficient manufacturing operation, responding to market demand and customer vehicle requirements.

“This means that Nissan is continually evaluating its existing facilities and requirements. As a result, Nissan has identified a pressing requirement for additional storage.

“The proposal comprises an extension to the existing vehicle manufacturing plant comprising two linked modular warehouse buildings, to be used for the storage of axle and suspension components.

“This new storage facility would be linked to an existing storage building, subject of a planning permission in 2013 [….] the new modular buildings will be fixed to a new concrete hardstanding, and involve reconfiguring the existing car park”.

The new development site would include fencing and relocated lighting columns, and the plans would “provide additional storage facilities rather than generating new job opportunities”.

Those behind the scheme confirmed the proposed new buildings would “extend over 2,000sqm” and would “be light weight in appearance and reflect the scale of nearby buildings”.

The design and access statement adds: “Nissan operates the existing long established vehicle manufacturing plant in Sunderland.

“In response to on-going investment and to respond to market demand there is a pressing need to provide additional storage facilities.

“The design of the proposed buildings responds to functional requirements and will be compatible with [the] industrial character of the area. Access arrangements will be effectively managed.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website suggests a decision is expected later this year.