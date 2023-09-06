Site for proposed development including Starbucks 'drive-thru' near Washington Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Maps

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a site to the south of The Galleries shopping centre.

The land, which sits near Washington Leisure Centre and Asda, is around one hectare in size and split into two parts by a road.

New plans from Sheet Anchor Investments 2 Ltd aim to establish a commercial development across the parcels of land.

According to a design and access statement submitted to council officials, several operators have been lined up for the development.

This includes a coffee shop operated by Starbucks and an electric vehicle charging hub operated by company Certas on the eastern side of the site, along with a tyre and autocare centre on the western part of the site.

Those behind the scheme confirmed the second unit has been designed to “accommodate the requirements” of Hi Q Tyre and Autocare Centre with an associated car wash.

The third unit, also on the western section of the site, is described as a “speculative building” and could be used as a “commercial, business or service unit”.

The Starbucks unit is expected to have dedicated parking, electric vehicle charging bays, disabled spaces and cycle spaces, and the separate electric vehicle hub on site would have capacity for 14 parking spaces.

The two commercial units and car wash on the western part of the site would also benefit from parking provision, including disabled spaces, motorcycle spaces and cycle spaces.

A planning application states the development would create 34 full-time equivalent jobs, with 30 full-time employees and eight part-time roles.

Developers have said the new proposals would “attract further job opportunities and contribute further facilities for the local area”.

The design and access statement adds: “Starbucks, Certas and Hi Q are intended to occupy the development with the remaining Unit 3 being proposed speculatively.

“The layouts have been designed around all the site constraints, including underground services, existing trees, retaining walls, etc.

“The design has been developed in close collaboration with the intended operators to ensure the most efficient use of the sites in terms of their intended operations.

“New pedestrian infrastructure is included within this application which presents a cohesive strategy for pedestrian connectivity throughout both parts of the site and into the wider area.

“The site is easily accessible to all modes of transport and provides easy access within the site curtilage”.

A decision on the planning application is expected once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 16, 2023.