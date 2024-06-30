Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new flats scheme in Sunderland city centre have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the address 20A Derwent Street in the Park Lane area.

The large upper floor address is accessed from a doorway on the ground floor at Derwent Street and has several business units below.

An application form states the address was previously used as offices but that the site is now vacant, with no conversion work having taken place at the site.

Derwent Street Sunderland. Credit: LDRS

New plans are seeking permission to change the use of upper floors from an office use to “five separate flats”.

The plans have been submitted by Mold Design Lab along with supporting documents and floor plans.

The ground floor plans for 20A Derwent Street include the access stairway to the space above and proposed plans for upper floors map out accommodation across the first floor and a ‘loft floor’.

The first floor includes three self-contained flats, each with a double bedroom, living space, bathroom and kitchen facilities.

General View Of Derwent Street, Sunderland. Credit LDRS

Proposals for the loft floor also include two flats with double beds and living spaces, as well as kitchen and bathroom facilities.

At the time of writing, no documents had been submitted to the city council outlining the type of tenants developers are targeting for the new flats.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of August 21, 2024.