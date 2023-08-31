Plans submitted for new bathroom showroom at former MOT garage in Sunderland

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for unit 1-2 at Inkerman Street in the Southwick ward of the city.

The building, which sits opposite the Halfords Autocentre in a wider trade park area, was once an MOT garage but is now understood to be vacant.

New plans from Eskmuir Securities Limited aim to change the use of the unit to a bathroom showroom, along with associated works.

A cover letter submitted to council planning officials names the proposed tenant for the unit as Clifton Trade Bathrooms Limited.

Submitted floor plans show how the building would be subdivided if plans are approved.

This includes several bathroom showroom display areas, a main counter, office space, a trade display area and a warehouse section, as well as toilet facilities.

The building has been advertised by commercial property surveyors Lofthouse and Partners and is described in an online listing as a ‘workshop/trade counter premises’ to let.

At the time of writing, the building was listed on the Lofthouse and Partners website as ‘under offer’.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website suggests a decision is expected by October 11, 2023.