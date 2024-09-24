Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new barber shop in a Sunderland neighbourhood have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a property at 16 Hendon Road in the city’s Hendon ward.

Plans aim to change part of an existing “residential unit” next to a convenience shop into a self-contained barber shop, along with works to facilitate the new business space.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the site currently provides accommodation to the adjacent convenience shop at ground and first floor levels.

New barber shop proposed at Hendon Road, Sunderland. Credit Google Maps

Works to the property aim to transform the ground floor residential space into a business unit, including a new door and side screen window, and a replacement external shutter.

The design and access statement notes: “The proposed retail area is to be formed by the conversion of an existing room to the front of the property which is presently used for storage.

“The window to this room has previously been removed and replaced with a shutter for early morning delivery of newspapers to the adjacent shop, but is no longer used for this purpose.

“It is proposed to provide a toilet facility so that the unit will be self-contained. This will be achieved by taking up a small amount of space from the adjacent living room area.

“The remaining residential accommodation at ground and first floor level would not be affected by the proposed development”.

Those behind the scheme added the “part of the residential accommodation is situated directly onto Hendon Road and has been used as storage”.

It was argued that the barber shop would be “in keeping with the other commercial uses within this short row of properties”.

The design and access statement adds: “The physical alterations to the property are generally of a minor nature and the alterations to the front of the property will be in keeping with the adjacent shop unit”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 15, 2024.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01926/FUL