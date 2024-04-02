Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for maintenance and repair works at a Grade II-listed bank building in Sunderland have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for Lloyds Bank at 54 Fawcett Street.

The application for listed building consent proposes “repair and maintenance works to the interior and exterior” of the city centre building.

Lloyds Bank at 54 Fawcett Street. Picture: Google Maps

This includes “making good” and replacing relevant materials on a like-for-like basis, as well as “alterations to the laylight window to the rear of the building”.

The application has been submitted with a number of supporting documents providing more details on the scheme and its aims.

A design statement notes the “project seeks to carry out much-needed maintenance and repair work”.

The design statement adds: “The work is largely making good and replacing like-for-like, the only notable change is to the laylight to the rear.

“At some point, the original windows have been replaced with aluminium windows and are too low to the adjacent roof which has caused problems with water ingress, therefore, we are looking to rebuild this construction to match the original detail with a slight increase in height to improve the weathering detail”.

A planning application also notes works would include the “stripping out of internal finish”, which refers to “water-damaged plaster which will be repaired/replaced like-for-like”.

The official listing for 54 Fawcett Street on Historic England’s website states the building dates back to 1890 and was originally built for Lambton’s Bank.

The building is recognised in the listing for its “high plinths”, “Tuscan porches” and “Mansard roof” with five dormers.

A decision on the planning application for repair works will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of May 17, 2024.