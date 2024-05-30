Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposals will be considered

Plans for a six-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) near Sunderland city centre have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 2 The Retreat, near The Royalty Theatre, in the city’s Millfield ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is an end of terrace property which sits off Chester Road, near the University of Sunderland’s City Campus.

General view of The Retreat, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

New plans from applicant Taj Realty Limited aim to formally change the use of the property to a HMO offering six bedrooms.

Floor plans show a proposed common room, communal kitchen and one bedroom on the ground floor, as well as four bedrooms on the first floor and one bedroom on the second floor / attic floor.

According to the plans, the majority of bedrooms would offer ensuite bathrooms, as well as the second floor bedroom having access to a bathroom in a separate room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement submitted to council officials provides more details on the HMO development and its aims.

This includes “carrying out comprehensive internal refurbishment works to provide improved high quality, modern HMO accommodation that will appeal to a range of prospective tenants seeking such forms of accommodation”.

According to the planning statement, the property has been used as a HMO in the past, although it is not specified when, and applicants say the new application would “formalise the use in planning terms prior to undertaking the internal refurbishment works”.

Those behind the scheme said the property does not benefit from incurtilage parking and existing and future residents are “reliant on the existing on-street parking on The Retreat, which is subject to a permit scheme”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was noted that the application proposals would “not result in any increase in the number of bed spaces within the property and, as such, will not give rise to any increased traffic or demand for car parking on The Retreat”.

It was also suggested that the proposed tenants would likely be students due to the property’s location and that the HMO would “contribute to the student experience and quality of life of occupants during the course of their time at university”.

The planning statement adds: “Whilst the application property could be occupied by a range of groups, it is considered that it is most likely to be occupied by student tenants in view of its location relative of the University of Sunderland City Campus.

“It is apparent that student occupants are less likely to have access to a car, particularly in view of the existing permitting scheme in place on The Retreat and the highly accessible location of the property within the Millfield area only a five-minute walk away from the university campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The city centre, which accommodates a wide range of shops, services and community facilities, also lies within easy walking distance of the site, as well as nearby bus stops offering regular services to a range of local destinations”.

Applicants said the plans would “contribute to the provision of a range of high-quality student accommodation options to support the continued growth of Sunderland University”.

It was also noted that the HMO would be “fully managed and policies will be included within tenancy agreements in relation to tenant conduct, including in relation to anti-social behaviour and noise”, as well as the property being “subject to regular maintenance”.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of June 25, 2024.