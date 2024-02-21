Plans submitted for five-bedroom apartment at Holmeside in Sunderland city centre
Plans for a five-bedroom in the heart of Sunderland city centre have been submitted to council development chiefs.
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 24 Holmeside in the city’s Millfield ward.
The application is linked to the first floor space above the business unit occupied by Dr Q’s Food Factory, and adjacent to the Panda Garden Buffet.
New plans are seeking permission for the change of use of the first floor of 24 Holmeside to one apartment.
Floor plans submitted to council officials show how the home would be subdivided to provide five bedrooms.
The plans indicate that two of the bedrooms would have en-suite bathroom facilities, along with three additional bedrooms, a bathroom area and a kitchen and living area.
An application form said the first-floor space has been vacant for several months and that all rooms proposed would have “natural light via existing windows and new large roof lights”.
The planning application adds: “There should be no impact from [a] highways point of view.
“The first floor has existing access from the back. It also has existing access to [a] ground floor storage area where bins and a bicycle can be stored”.
It was noted that party walls would be “upgraded to address the noise concerns from neighbouring premises”.
Applicants added the scheme “would be implemented before occupying the first-floor premises”.
A decision on the planning application is expected to be made following a council consultation.
Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of April 10, 2024.
For more information on the plans, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00254/PCM