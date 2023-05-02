Plans submitted for eight-bedroom HMO in Sunderland suburb
Plans for a new eight-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) in a Sunderland suburb have been submitted to city development chiefs.
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application to convert 7 Rowlandson Terrace in the Hendon ward.
According to the planning listing the property, which sits off Ryhope Road, has been used as three flats.
New plans from applicant Alfred Earnest Estates aim to transform the property into a HMO, a property type which houses multiple households while offering shared facilities.
Floor plans submitted to council officials show how the three-storey house would be subdivided to bring forward eight bedrooms and shared amenities.
This includes two bedrooms and a kitchen/dining area on the ground floor, three bedrooms on the first floor and three bedrooms on the second floor.
Floor plans also include some alterations to either ‘block up’ doorways or form new ones, with all bedrooms having ensuite bathrooms.
During consultation on the plans so far, the city council has received four objections from Rowlandson Terrace residents.
Concerns have included the potential “overdevelopment” of the property, resident parking issues and anti-social behaviour fears, as well as questions about future prospective tenants.
A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by June 12, 2023.
For more details on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the city council’s online planning portal website and search reference: 23/00902/FUL