Plans for improved facilities and new jobs at a Sunderland food production facility have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Bernard Matthews factory at Leechmere East Industrial Estate.

Applicant Bernard Matthews Foods, which is known for its range of poultry products, has applied for permission for “proposed production and warehousing extensions to [its] existing food production facility” on Wearside.

Plans also include the “demolition of some elements of the existing buildings” and the creation of a new access for an “additional car parking area.”

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the “expansion and remodelling” of the existing site could create “an anticipated 170 new jobs”.

The proposals, if approved by local authority planners, would “increase the size of the facility by a total of 2500m2 overall”, with the space “distributed between storage, production areas and warehousing with some plant space”, according to planning documents.

It was noted that the proposed extensions would “increase the capacity of the production, as well as front end and finished goods warehousing” and would “include new staff facilities associated with the overall functionality of the facility itself”.

The proposals would also include an “entirely new first floor area which will house additional office space, as well as a new canteen, changing areas and amenities in order to serve the entire facility and re-focus the people flow”.

Elsewhere, an extra 50 parking spaces would be created “in order to accommodate new staff numbers”, along with an “extra HGV dock […] as the amount of product throughput increases accordingly”.

A planning application from Bernard Matthews Foods notes the food production facility already has more than 300 employees.

Planning documents state that if plans are approved, the project would “result in an overall total internal floor area of 7675m2”, with “significant employment opportunities” for local people.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposals put forward present, we feel, a well-designed and thought out plan for expansion for an existing business to allow for an increase in capacity and an improvement in site efficiency.

“The proposals, while being generally in accordance with an industrial facility of this size and scale, we feel also offer an improvement and a regularisation of the overall site appearance to bring a much smarter image to the business in the coming years.

“The site is well located, well established and has good access to road networks and public transport.

“The position of the site within a thriving employment area means it is optimal for expansion and to secure the future of the business in this location as well as adding jobs to this employment area.

“The expansion of this unit will offer significant employment opportunities to the local population, with an anticipated 170 new jobs being created.”

Planning documents note the food production facility has been “expanded and altered over the course of its life” and that the “main bulk” of the new extensions are proposed to the west and south boundaries.

An additional “phase two warehouse extension” is also proposed “partially to the north”.

Those behind the expansion plans said new buildings would be “in keeping with the overall industrial vernacular of the site, and the wider estate context” and that the existing HGV and parking access to the site at Wellmere Road would “remain unchanged”.

Elsewhere, an “existing service access further along Wellmere Road isproposed to be formalised into an entrance into a new car park providing an additional 50 parking spaces.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 14, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00939/FUL