Plans refused for 'overbearing' home extension in Sunderland neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a home extension have been refused by city development chiefs over fears neighbours would be impacted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has blocked plans for a property in Bowlynn Close in the city’s Doxford ward.

Applicants had originally applied for a two-storey side extension made up of a garage and garden room to the ground floor and a bedroom and storage room above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal also included windows in the front and rear elevations, as well as a set of bi-fold doors in the ground floor rear elevation.

General view of Bowlynn Close, Sunderland. Credit Google Maps

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, there were no public comments submitted to the council.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies however, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on September 5, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the plans were acceptable in relation to highway safety and visual amenity, but concerns were raised about impacts on neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included the separation distance between the host dwelling and the rear elevation of the neighbouring property being “significantly below the recommended distance”.

It was argued that the two-storey extension would “appear overbearing and visually intrusive from [the neighbour’s] habitable rooms due to the dimensions proposed” and the extension’s “position relative to the rear of the property”.

Council planners said that the proposal would also appear as a “highly dominating and overbearing feature” within the neighbour’s rear garden.

The council decision report added: “Although the proposal would not have a negative impact on the public highway […] it is considered likely to have a detrimental impact upon the residential amenity of the area, and namely the neighbouring property”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01341/FUL