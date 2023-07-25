Plans refused for 'obtrusive and over dominant' 5G mast near Sunderland petrol station

Foxcover service station, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused plans for a telecoms installation on land near the Foxcover Filling Station off Durham Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans proposed the installation of a 20-metre-high ‘slimline monopole’ as well as antennas, transmission dishes and associated cabinets and equipment.

An applicant covering letter submitted to council officials stated the mast would allow “the whole of the surrounding area to benefit from improved 5G network coverage”.

Those behind the scheme added the location had been identified to meet “specific technical and operational requirements” and set out benefits of the new infrastructure.

This included “enabling the area to remain competitive and supporting the Government’s ambition for the UK to become a world leader in telecommunications technologies and development”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During council consultation on the proposals however around 31 public objections were submitted against just one comment in support.

Concerns ranged from the visual impact of the mast and the structure “impairing” the view of drivers, as well as health concerns, potential wildlife impacts and the mast’s close proximity to a school.

Several objectors also said the mast would be out of character with the area, with one comment noting that the visual harm would not be outweighed by the “social and economic benefits of enhanced 5G coverage”.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on July 21, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council decision report listed the visual impact of the development as the main reason for refusal.

It was noted in the report prepared by planning officers at the council that the development’s “scale, siting, and design would introduce an obtrusive and over dominant feature into the streetscape, resulting in demonstrable harm to the visual amenity, character and appearance of the area and the residential amenity of the nearby properties”.

The council decision report went onto say that: “It is considered that the proposed installation, by reason of its substantial height and prominent location within the streetscene would cause demonstrable harm to the character and appearance of the area and the visual and residential amenity of the nearby properties.

“The proposed design is therefore not considered to be sympathetic to the character and appearance of the area and would have a detrimental impact upon the amenity of the nearby properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Its siting is an unduly prominent position and it is considered to be unacceptable in terms of its location and its size”.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.