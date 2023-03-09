Plans refused for HMO near Sunderland city centre after concerns
Proposals for a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) near Sunderland city centre have been refused by city development chiefs.
Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application in 2022 for 16 Grange Terrace in the St Michael’s ward.
The building sits within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area and was originally built as a terraced town house.
According to council planning documents, the property had previously been used as a seven-bed HMO but is now vacant, apart from the basement which is in “separate residential use”.
Existing floor plans for the building show bedrooms across multiple floors, as well as communal living space, kitchen facilities and bathroom facilities.
Under new plans, developers aimed to convert the property into a five-bedroom HMO, with planning documents stating the accommodation would be aimed at the professional and student market.
During consultation on the plans, Northumbria Police raised concerns about the potential “conflict” of mixing students and professionals due to their “differing lifestyles”.
However, that was refuted by those behind the planning application.
A response from the applicant, outlined in a council report, clarified the HMO would be intended for “working professionals” and that there was no intention to “mix students with working professionals”.
After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies and guidance, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on March 3, 2023.
The main reason for refusal included the plans clashing with council policies and guidance which aim to limit the overconcentration of HMOs in certain areas.
It was noted that there were 20 existing HMOs, excluding the application site, within 100 metres of the proposed development.
Council planners added that the HMO plan, if approved, would “result in the number of HMOs exceeding 10% of all residential properties within 100 metres of the application site”.
The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State. A Government-appointed inspector would then investigation the application and decide whether to uphold or dismiss the appeal.
For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/01977/FUL