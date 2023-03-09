Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application in 2022 for 16 Grange Terrace in the St Michael’s ward.

The building sits within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area and was originally built as a terraced town house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to council planning documents, the property had previously been used as a seven-bed HMO but is now vacant, apart from the basement which is in “separate residential use”.

General view of Grange Terrace, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Existing floor plans for the building show bedrooms across multiple floors, as well as communal living space, kitchen facilities and bathroom facilities.

Under new plans, developers aimed to convert the property into a five-bedroom HMO, with planning documents stating the accommodation would be aimed at the professional and student market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During consultation on the plans, Northumbria Police raised concerns about the potential “conflict” of mixing students and professionals due to their “differing lifestyles”.

However, that was refuted by those behind the planning application.

A response from the applicant, outlined in a council report, clarified the HMO would be intended for “working professionals” and that there was no intention to “mix students with working professionals”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies and guidance, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on March 3, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main reason for refusal included the plans clashing with council policies and guidance which aim to limit the overconcentration of HMOs in certain areas.

It was noted that there were 20 existing HMOs, excluding the application site, within 100 metres of the proposed development.

Council planners added that the HMO plan, if approved, would “result in the number of HMOs exceeding 10% of all residential properties within 100 metres of the application site”.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State. A Government-appointed inspector would then investigation the application and decide whether to uphold or dismiss the appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad