Plans to boost parking provision at a key community facility in Washington have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Washington Mind ‘Life House’ community building.

The site sits off Grasmere Terrace in the city’s Washington Central ward and is described on Washington Mind’s website as the home of the mental health and wellbeing charity.

Washington Mind 'Life House' | Google/LDRS

According to the website, the site operates as a “wellbeing resource centre” and offers a “wide range of activities and services” with partners delivering “alternative therapies, beauty treatments, exercise classes, and slimming classes”, along with an on-site café.

A new planning application from Washington Mind is seeking permission from Sunderland City Council for “alterations” to the site’s car park and access.

A planning application submitted to council officials notes the works would lead to an increase of nine spaces on site, from 25 to 34.

Submitted designs for the scheme indicate the changes would involve the addition of hardstanding to replace a grassed area adjacent to the Life House building to provide the extra nine parking spaces.

In addition, submitted plans show plans for a concrete ramp with a handrail, the relocation of a lighting column and the removal of another small grassed area to “replace with hardstanding”.

The applicant has also provided relevant “ecological appraisal” and “biodiversity net gain” reports with the planning application to Sunderland City Council, assessing the impact of development on green spaces.

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 30, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council’s website and search reference: 24/02581/FUL