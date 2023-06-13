Plans lodged for ‘vehicle preparation centre' in Boldon employing up to 35 people

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a large industrial building at 2 Didcot Way in the Boldon Colliery area.

According to planning documents submitted to the council, the unit was previously occupied by manufacturing company Faltec Europe Ltd.

New plans aim to use the building as a vehicle preparation centre which will see new and used vehicles brought to site from nearby dealerships for preparation prior to sale.

2 Didcot Way, Boldon Colliery area, South Tyneside. Picture: Google Maps

Other proposed works at the site could include light cosmetic repair and MOT testing, as well as the building’s office space being “repurposed” as ancillary storage, administration, offices and a canteen.

Planning documents from applicant Vertu Motors Plc state the development would employ up to 35 people once fully operational.

The covering letter continues: “The site will support Vertu operations at their Sunderland, Durham and Teesside showrooms wherespace does not exist for these operations.

“Vehicles will be brought to the site by transporter to minimise vehicle movements, with the exception of vehicles from Sunderland as it is within half a mile at the A184/B1298 junction.

“Cars will be on site for a short period while being prepared, the site will not be used for long-term vehicle storage. The site will not be customer facing.

“Once fully operational, Vertu expect to have recruited 25 full time and 10 part time staff to operate the facility”.

The plans are seeking permission to change the use of the warehouse to a “light industrial use”.

Those behind the scheme added there would be “no impact on the operation of the industrial estate” at Didcot Way “nor loss of employment space”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on South Tyneside Council’s website states comments are open on the plans until June 16, 2023.