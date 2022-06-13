Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently validated an application for ‘The Hut Moorsley Community Centre’ off Moorsley Road.

The site in the Hetton ward is currently occupied by a community building with a small landscaped memorial garden to the rear.

A planning application for a new hub was previously approved in 2019, but the latest planning application features different designs.

The existing site of 'The Hut'. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

New proposals for the site aim to remove the existing building and to construct a larger single-storey community hub in its place with improved facilities.

The replacement building would offer office space / meeting rooms, storage rooms, accessible toilets, a communal kitchen and a main hall room, as well as using solar panels.

According to a design and access statement submitted with the plans, the spaces have been “planned to reflect community needs”.

This includes parking spaces for mobility scooters / buggies and the potential for “subdividing” the main hall into two smaller function rooms.

The design and access statement adds: “The main hall is long enough to host short-mat bowls games and the kitchen could potentially be used for cooking classes for the local community.

“The layout and internal decoration will be dementia-friendly.

“Externally, the building will enjoy an enclosed garden / play area to [the] rear and level access from the vehicle parking to the side.

“The surface treatments include artificial grass, permeable block paving around the building perimeter with level access to all doors, and tarmac to parking areas”.

Under the plans, the existing memorial garden is also expected to be retained.

A decision on the new community centre building will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.