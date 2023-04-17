Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for City Green off St George’s Way, near the city’s Park Lane Interchange.

New plans from applicant Gentoo include works to the eight-storey building’s facade and the removal and replacement of windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a planning application submitted to council planning officials, the works aim to “remedy defects to the building facade relating to water ingress”.

City Green, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

As the site is located within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area, the application has also been submitted with a heritage statement.

The heritage statement, prepared on behalf of Gentoo, provides more details on the works which aim to “remediate defective water ingress issues at the building”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes the “removal of pre-cast concrete panels to enable full sealing around windows” and new “aluminium rainscreen panel of the same colour”.

It is also confirmed that “defective” windows would be “removed and replaced” with a uPVC frame with the same colour and geometry as existing.

The heritage statement adds: “For the avoidance of doubt, no changes to the existing geometry of the elevational treatment have been proposed as part of this planning application and all colours will be specified to match the existing colour palette.

“It is for this reason that, in our opinion this application proposed, would have no significant detrimental impact to that of the existing building within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by May 29, 2023.