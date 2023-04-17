News you can trust since 1873
Plans in to improve leaking City Green apartment block at Sunderland's Park Lane area

Plans for improvement works at a city centre apartment block have been submitted to council development chiefs.

By Chris Binding
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for City Green off St George’s Way, near the city’s Park Lane Interchange.

New plans from applicant Gentoo include works to the eight-storey building’s facade and the removal and replacement of windows.

According to a planning application submitted to council planning officials, the works aim to “remedy defects to the building facade relating to water ingress”.

City Green, Sunderland. Picture: Google MapsCity Green, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps
As the site is located within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area, the application has also been submitted with a heritage statement.

The heritage statement, prepared on behalf of Gentoo, provides more details on the works which aim to “remediate defective water ingress issues at the building”.

This includes the “removal of pre-cast concrete panels to enable full sealing around windows” and new “aluminium rainscreen panel of the same colour”.

It is also confirmed that “defective” windows would be “removed and replaced” with a uPVC frame with the same colour and geometry as existing.

The heritage statement adds: “For the avoidance of doubt, no changes to the existing geometry of the elevational treatment have been proposed as part of this planning application and all colours will be specified to match the existing colour palette.

“It is for this reason that, in our opinion this application proposed, would have no significant detrimental impact to that of the existing building within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by May 29, 2023.

For more details on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s online planning portal and search reference: 23/00454/FUL

