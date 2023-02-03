Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for the former Sunningdale School site and caretakers house off Shaftoe Road in the Springwell area.

The special school, which caters for more than 100 pupils and around 16 nursery places, educates children with “profound, multiple and severe learning needs”.

After staff and pupils made the move to a new £13million state-of-the-art school at Doxford Park Way last year, the outdated facilities at the school’s old site have been earmarked for demolition.

The former Sunningdale School site.

A planning application from the city council states demolition is proposed on the grounds of “economy and health and safety”.

This is because the buildings “have exceeded their useful economic lifespan [and] are now redundant, in a poor state of repair, structurally deteriorating and posing a danger to the public”, the application argues.

The planning application adds: “Demolition [will] comply with all wildlife legislation and survey reports requirements.

“All utility services [will] be disconnected by the utility providers in advance of works commencing.

“All asbestos containing materials [will] be removed and disposed of as per current asbestos legislation.

“The buildings are to be soft stripped, all items separated for recycling and the buildings demolished in a controlled manner by both mechanical means and hand stripping”.

Project bosses hope to start the demolition in late-February, 2023 and to complete demolition by the end of May, 2023.

A decision on the demolition proposals will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a ruling will be made by February 20, 2023.