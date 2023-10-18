Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 97 – 99 Newcastle Road in the Southwick ward.

The site, which sits on the junction with Crozier Street, was previously a tool and equipment hire centre but is now partly operating as a café.

New plans from applicant Family Vibes Ltd aim to set up a dog day care centre in another part of the building.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials provides more information on the proposed business ‘Yappy Days doggy daycare’ looking to set up shop.

Those behind the scheme, which would be based in a part of the building adjacent to Newcastle Road, say the business would provide a dog walking and pet care service.

This includes “providing a safe environment with constant supervision where owners can leave their dogs during the day and where they will be mentally and physically stimulated through structured play, exercise and rest”.

The design and access statement adds: “The unit is ideally suited as a location to run the doggy day care and take away ventures.

Site earmarked for new dog day care centre at Newcastle Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

“It is easily accessible and situated close to the city centre, Roker retail park and the Stadium of Light Metro station which is a popular commuter route.

“The space required in order to offer this type of service in Sunderland can only be found in buildings such as warehouses or industrial units but these often have limitations in terms of access to outside space.

“We have been in contact with the property owners who have kindly agreed to securing the unused land to the rear of the unit to provide outside space for the comfort of the dogs.

“There is a 6ft fence all around the garden and we will be erecting a 6ft lockable gate for security.

“With the garden being at the back of the unit, it is 5m away from the public footpath”.

Supporting documents state the centre would open from 8am to 6pm on weekdays and would be closed at weekends and during bank holidays.

Customers are expected to bring dogs to the centre at different times throughout the day but applicants stressed they would offer a ‘pick-up service’ to help “reduce the possibility of incidental congestion”.

In addition the business aims to provide initial employment of two full-time and two part-time workers, as well as providing “work experience opportunities for local schools and colleges”.

In relation to noise, those behind the plans said the building had been renovated to reduce noise impacts to residential premises.

Although measures are planned to reduce noise from dogs barking, including partitioned areas and a ‘quiet area’, if a dog “barks constantly” applicants say the dog would “be returned home or the owners contacted to collect it”.

In this situation, the customer would be “asked not to return the dog until they can show the problem has been addressed”.

The design and access statement adds: “We have close links with local veterinary practices and have considerable experience in the care and welfare of animals.

“We will check all dogs’ vet records to make sure they have up-to-date vaccinations and we will assess them to gauge their temperament and ensure they have had a certain amount of socialisation and training before accepting them to the centre.

“The welfare of dogs is paramount and we will take all measures possible to ensure that they are not subject to anything that causes distress.

“There will be a separate ‘quiet’ area for dogs that are nervous or elderly and to allow for rest periods between play or exercise”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website lists a decision deadline of December 7, 2023.