Plans in for new £16million reservoir serving Sunderland and South Tyneside
The first stage of plans for a £16million underground reservoir that would supply water to 50,000 people have been submitted.
Northumbrian Water is applying for planning permission for a new covered, service reservoir, capable of storing over 62 million litres of water, near Springwell Village, in Gateshead.
As well as the link to Mosswood the new facility will also link into the Tyneside supply system via the Carr Hill Link Main and an overflow connection to the local sewer network.
The latest stage of plans lodged with the council deals with this, as Northumbrian Water have asked for persmission to lay underground connections to the Carr Hill watermain.
Proposals for a single storey kiosk building have also been submitted by they will be dealt with by Sunderland City Council.
Most of Sunderland and South Tyneside’s water travels through a 30km pipe from the Mosswood Treatment works, which itself is supplied by the adjacent Derwent Reservoir, near Consett.
Some of this treated water is then stored in smaller service reservoirs in localities closer to Northumbrian Water’s customers.
Northumbrian Water says it has been looking to boost the number of these smaller storage facilities in the Sunderland area, and this one will be developed on a greenfield site to the south west of Springwell village. The 16 acre – 6.4 hectares – site is equivalent in size to just over 12 football pitches and is currently used for horse grazing.
Gateshead Council will decide on the application by mid November.
Speaking in August when the plans were revealed, Michael Baker, Northumbrian Water’s tactical planning manager, said: “The area which will be fed by this new service reservoir includes Springwell, as well as the wider Wearside and South Tyneside areas.
“The service reservoir, which will consist of two reinforced concrete compartments would be covered with grass to fit in with the local environment, will help to ensure a resilient water supply for the area, strengthening the existing network in the area.
“We are pleased to be in a position to submit our plans for this development which will help secure future supplies for our customers.”