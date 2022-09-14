Sunderland City Council’s planning department has validated an application for 16 Grange Terrace in the St Michael’s ward.

The building sits within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area and was originally built as a terraced town house.

According to documents submitted to council planners, the property has previously been used as a seven-bed HMO but is currently vacant.

General view of Grange Terrace, Sunderland. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

Existing floor plans for the building show bedrooms across three floors, as well as communal living space and kitchen facilities and bathroom facilities.

Under new plans, it is expected that the property will be converted into a five-bedroom HMO with the intention of renting out rooms to the professional and student market.

A submitted design and access statement notes this demographic has been chosen given the site’s “close proximity” to the city centre, public transport and university facilities.

The design and access statement adds:“The property is currently vacant. The basement has previously been converted into self-contained apartment and is under separate ownership.

“To the rear of the property the yard has been subdivided [sic] into separate yards for the house and basement with a large roller shutter giving access to a single off-street parking space.

“Internally many of the original features have been lost although the main staircase has been retained.

“Externally the conversion would not involve any alterations.”

A decision on the HMO plan will be made by Sunderland City Council once a period of council consultation has concluded.