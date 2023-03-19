48 John Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 48 John Street, which sits on the corner with Athenaeum Street.

New plans aim to convert office space over the building’s first and second floors to form two new apartments.

The proposed plans show a first floor apartment with two bedrooms, an en-suite, bathroom and kitchen/dining living space and a one-bedroom apartment with a living area, bathroom and kitchen/dining area in the ‘attic floor’.

The plans have been submitted by developer Ashadur Investments Ltd with a range of supporting documents.

As the property is a Grade II-listed building, applicants have also applied for listed building consent to make the alterations needed to make way for apartments.

A heritage statement states in the application documents that the upper floor office units “have been derelict for some time and have fallen into dilapidation”.

New plans aim to “retain as much of the existing fabric by configuring the flats around the structural walls”.

In addition, the plans would involve essential repairs to the windows and doors to “provide longevity”, as well as some acoustic treatment.

Those behind the scheme have stressed there is no proposal to “remove any internal walls and all internal features [would] be preserved”.

The heritage statement adds: “The proposal intends to sensitively bring back to life the upper floors of a prominent corner building on John Street to provide much needed residential accommodation in the area.

“The proposals for high quality residential units will provide a positive contribution to the use and enjoyment of this building”.

Although no parking is proposed, applicants noted the site is in a sustainable location close to public transport facilities.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by May 10, 2023.

