Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in May, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application for land off Harrogate Street and Amberley Street near the city centre.

The land was cleared in the 1990s and has been empty since, with roads running through patches of grass where dozens of homes once stood.

In recent years, plans have been progressing to make the site ready for housing, with the council’s ruling cabinet approving an agreement for the site’s ‘comprehensive redevelopment’ back in 2020.

The land has at Amberley and Harrogate Street in Hendon has sat empty since the 1990s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers behind the scheme Thirteen Housing Group Ltd have since held a number of events in partnership with the city council and Back on the Map, to allow the public to find out more about the housing plans.

With a full planning application now submitted to the council’s planning authority, a decision on the scheme could be made as soon as the summer.

If approved, the plans would see 103 affordable homes built on the brownfield land, with the entire development delivered through affordable rent.

A planning statement submitted with the application adds the housing will include units manufactured through Modern Methods of Construction (MMC).

This includes housing where components are manufactured off-site and then assembled on site, with MMC allowing for “high-quality, quick and sustainable housing delivery”.

Housing across the 3.07-hectare site would comprise a range of dwelling types including bungalows, two-storey and three-storey properties, as well as parking and garden areas.

The proposed development would also be interspersed with green spaces and tree planting between rows of housing which link to adjacent existing residential streets and paths.

In addition, the plans are expected to “enhance biodiversity” on the site, create job opportunities during construction and boost local expenditure in the area once completed.

The planning statement goes on to say: “The affordable rented properties and amenity space are to be managed by the applicant, who is a registered provider with an excellent track-record of delivering affordable homes within the North East.

“This statement demonstrates that the site lies within a sustainable location within an established residential area and would contribute to fulfilling the council’s housing requirements and specifically the need for affordable housing over the plan period.

“The development would also assist in the ongoing regeneration of the Hendon area.”

A decision on the housing scheme from Thirteen Housing Group Ltd is expected to be made by the end of August, 2022.