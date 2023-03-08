Plans for ‘self-service’ dog wash station at coastal spot, featuring shampoo, conditioner and 'further rinse' cycles

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for land next to the public toilets at the Harbour Drive South Car Park in South Shields.

Applicant NE Dog Wash aims to install a dog wash station with service connections to the public toilets building including power, water and waste.

The company, which already operates from locations in Blyth, Whitley Bay and several country parks across the region, provides dog wash stations with cycles including shampoo, rinse, conditioner, ‘further rinse’ and warm blow dry.

Stock picture c/o Pixabay.

According to the NE Dog Wash website, the stations also have a quick ‘disinfect tub’ mode which is used to prepare the station for the next user and ensure the units are kept as clean as possible.

Plans for the South Shields site were submitted with a range of supporting documents including a planning statement.

Those behind the scheme said existing sites in the region have been “well received” and that the new facility would have several benefits.

This includes “providing a valuable and updated asset for local residents and those from surrounding areas”, encouraging more and longer visits and “raising the status of adjacent attractions and facilities”.

The dog wash station would be next to the public toilets, if plans are approved. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

The planning statement adds: “Taking any dog out for the day, especially in areas that a dog likes to play, will invariably mean getting messy, especially with the UK weather.

“Returning home from a day at the park is much less appealing when you must first clean the dog, then clean the bath and then the car interior.

“Spending 10 minutes at a self-service dog wash adds a pleasant end to the day for both the owner and their dogs.

“Today, dog owners will often wash their dog at home in their own bathroom, perhaps adding a monthly trip to a dog groomer.

“Regularly bathing their dog at home will often mean backache leaning over the dog and cleaning the mess in a bathroom afterwards.

“Visiting a self-service dog wash unit makes it easy to clean dogs in a pet safe and pet friendly environment”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0119/23/FUL