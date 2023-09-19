Plans for 'obtrusive' 20-metre-high telecoms mast refused by Sunderland City Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has rejected an application for the telecoms installation which was proposed on land in the St Anne’s ward.

This included a pavement site on the corner of Parkhurst Road and Portsmouth Road, near Pennywell Shopping Centre.

The plans from applicant Cornerstone included a new telecoms mast as well as antennas, dishes and other equipment.

Telecoms mast refused for site on corner of Parkhurst Road and Portsmouth Road near Pennywell Shopping Centre. Picture: Google Maps.

A supporting statement submitted to council officials said the development was “necessary for the improved wireless connectivity and capacity for local businesses, residents and visitors to this busy area of Sunderland”.

It was also argued that the plans would “assimilate with the existing street furniture, minimalizing the visual impact” and that the site was the “most appropriate location” after several other options were put forward.

The supporting statement added: “It is very important for local residents and businesses to have a robust and reliable telecommunication infrastructure, with a wide range of telecommunication services.

“As many more people are now working from home this is increasingly important. The proposed installation will ensure this infrastructure is upheld.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on September 5, 2023.

In a council decision report the visual impact of the scheme was listed as the main reason for refusal, with the development’s “position, height and bulk” singled out.

It was noted that the proposed location, in terms of openness and topography, would “reinforce the development’s intrusiveness and overall visual impact, particularly in views when approaching from the north”.

Council planners said that the “monopole and associated ancillary equipment are of substantial scale and bulk and it is considered that they will not relate well to surrounding buildings or other structures and features within the vicinity”.

In addition, council planners said that reducing the height of the mast at the location would “do little to reduce the overall conspicuousness and dominance of the development”.

The council planning decision report added: “The proposed installation, by virtue of its scale, siting, and design would introduce an obtrusive and over-dominant feature into the streetscene, resulting in demonstrable harm to the visual amenity and character and appearance of the area”.